South Africa: Zuma's New Job - PM to the King?

Traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal are planning the exit of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as prime minister to the Zulu king -- and former president Jacob Zuma to replace him.

On Sunday traditional leaders met at the kwaKhangelamankengane palace in a very private meeting with King Misuzulu to strengthen their plan.

On Saturday Buthelezi revealed via a Zoom briefing that he is not relinquishing his duties as the prime minister but he is also not clinging to power.

Buthelezi also took on Zuma, accusing him of betraying the Zulu nation by blocking the certification of the traditional prime minister by the Constitutional Court.

He stated that Zuma went behind their backs when he was still a member of the KZN legislature and the provincial chair of the ANC in the late 1990s.

"At the eleventh hour, when the Constitutional Court was set to certify the Constitution of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Jacob Zuma went behind our backs and prevented certification. Thus the ANC stopped any recognition of this position in law," said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi has served as traditional prime minister for over 70 years.

Scrolla.Africa understands that traditional leaders have suggested that Zuma should take over from Buthelezi.

"The plan has been successfully made to combine King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and Zuma as his traditional prime minister. You will see that they are now spending some meetings together as they did when they attended the UKZN (University of KZN) graduation ceremony recently," one traditional leader told Scrolla.Africa.

"But Buthelezi is not happy at all. That is why he launched a scratching attack on Zuma for no reason on Saturday. If he was really worried about many issues, he should have also attacked Kgalema Motlanthe over his proposal for the Ingonyama Trust to be scrapped."

Zuma did not respond to questions that were sent to him via Mzwanele Manyi of the JG Zuma Foundation.

On Friday Buthelezi is expected to meet amakhosi in eMpangeni but it is not clear what will be discussed there.

Pictured above: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's exit plan as traditional prime minister is underway