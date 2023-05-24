Kenya: USTR Releases Summaries from U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership Negotiations

press release

Consistent with the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to the highest levels of transparency in trade agreement negotiations, the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) today released summaries of texts proposed by the U.S. side during the first negotiating round of the United States-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP), which was held in Nairobi, Kenya from April 17-20, 2023.

The goal of the Partnership is to increase investment; promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth; benefit workers, consumers, and businesses (including micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises); and support African regional economic integration.

The summaries detail the negotiating proposals from the U.S. side for the following chapters: agriculture; anticorruption; micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises; and services domestic regulation.

These texts follow through on the two sides’ shared goal to pursue enhanced engagement leading to high standard commitments in a wide range of areas in order to achieve economically meaningful outcomes, as outlined in the joint statement that was released on July 14, 2022.

Resources

U.S.-Kenya Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership Summary of Texts