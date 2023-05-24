South Africa: A Fresh New Look for the Ingonyama Trust

The board of the Ingonyama Trust, which manages about 2.8 million hectares of land under the traditional Monarch, has ushered in a new era.

On Monday the faces of young traditional leaders were among the board members that were announced by Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza.

The Trust which has been without a board since April 2022 consists of nine members that were announced on Monday.

Judge Jerome Ngwenya, its longest-serving chairperson has recently been removed and iNkosi Thanduyise Mzimela has officially been announced as the new chair of the board.

Mzimela's nomination by King Misuzulu caused a massive fallout between the King and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Advocate Linda Zama is the vice chairperson of the board.

Other additional members include INkosi Sbonelo Mkhize, iNkosi Mabhudu Tembe, INkosi Bokang Molefe, Dr Thandi Dlamini, Lisa Del Grande, Nomusa Zulu and Dandy Matamela.

All these traditional leaders are the new blood after they replaced their late fathers as heads of their respective traditional authorities in their areas who served under the late King Zwelithini.

The board was appointed in terms of the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust Act of 1994.

"The board consists of Ingonyama/King or his nominee who is the chair of the board. The four members were appointed by the Minister after consultation with the King, the Premier and the Chair of the House of Traditional Leadership in the Province," a statement from the Ministry read.

Pictured above: New members of Ingonyama Trust board Inkosi Sbonelo Mkhize, Inkosi Bokang Molefe and iNkosi Mabudu Tembe