Kenya: Racewalker Shikuku Dreams of Budapest, Paris After Conquering Poland

Nairobi — World Masters Indoor racewalking champion Erick Shikuku is hopeful of gracing August's World Championships in Budapest, Hungary as well as next year's Olympics in Paris.

The 39-year-old said an appearance at the two major competitions will be a dream fulfilled for him considering he is advanced in age compared to other racewalkers in Kenya who will be contending for the same ticket.

"My aim is to maintain my fitness right now as I focus on the national championships as well as the trials for the World Championships. I want to give it a shot (fight for ticket to Budapest) although I know the time I clock might not be enough for me to qualify but I want to try my best. I am also looking at the possibility of fighting for a place to Paris next year," the 39-year-old said.

He added: "It would be a dream fulfilled to qualify for the World Championships especially at this age of mine. It would not only benefit me but would also be inspiration to many younger racewalkers that there is a future in the sport. The dream is to see as many talents as possible pick racewalking."

Apart from the World Championships and the Olympics, Shikuku has his sights set on the Africa Masters Athletics Championships in September as well as next year's World Masters Championships.

Shikuku was one of Kenya's brightest sparks at the World Masters Indoor Athletics Championships in Torun, Poland in March where he clinched gold in the men's 3000m and 10km races.

Reflecting on that feat, he revealed that he was not surprised by his performances considering the levels of preparations beforehand.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I was prepared for the win...this time round, unlike the past, we were in a residential camp for two weeks before we departed. This allowed us to fine tune on our strong and weak areas before departure. However, I am a bit disappointed that I did not get to set a new world record in both races as I had wanted to," the former Mumias Sugar footballer said.

The Poland campaign was further an eye opener for the Mombasa-based racewalker who says Kenya could do well to follow in the footsteps of European countries who have put in structures to develop the sport.

"The technical level in Europe is way ahead of us. Back there, racewalkers have given ample preparations and facilities all year round. The same should be done in Kenya, the same way long and middle-distance runners are put in special camp or taken outside to compete in races and prepare for major competitions," Shikuku said.

He concluded: "There are so many young, talented racewalkers in Kenya who just need support to enable them compete at the highest level. Funding is our major problem. For someone like me who trains by myself and funds myself, with the right support I know I can go very far in this career."