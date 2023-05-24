South Africa: Residents Rule - This Clinic Is Now Open

Gatvol Hammanskraal residents staged a fake ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday declaring an idle clinic to be in business.

The new clinic has not been used since its construction six years ago.

Residents' earlier attempts to open the clinic were prevented by security.

Residents then proceeded to shut down the Mandisa Shiceka clinic, which had been operating out of a damaged tent.

However, the nurses who were operating out of the tent were left confused and fearful.

They were instructed by residents not to set foot on the old clinic site and they are well aware that proper processes must be followed before they can work from the new facility.

An anonymous senior nurse expressed concerns for the safety of both staff and patients.

"You can't just wake up and relocate to a healthcare facility. There are established procedures that must be followed by professionals," she said.

"We have received threats from residents, who warned us about returning to the old clinic. Nurses are genuinely scared. We can't move into the new clinic without the authorisation and guidance of authorities and professionals."

She highlighted the need for a more suitable healthcare environment.

"Our current temporary clinic is an old tent, susceptible to cold and rain. It poses challenges when it comes to patient care," she said.

She acknowledged the nurses' desire to move into the new clinic, which was built six years ago, and the frustrations of the residents. Nevertheless, she said the residents' actions were not the right way to handle the situation.

Resident Lerato Molapo said she was frustrated by the nurses' concerns.

"Why is it so difficult for them to relocate beds, medicine, and files to a secure, modern building? What difference does it make if it's done by a politician or us residents who will use this clinic?" she questioned.

Molapo claimed nurses were primarily concerned with taking pictures with politicians.

"They are unhappy because we, the residents, cut the ribbon and officially opened the clinic. We have eased their burden, and they should appreciate and celebrate it," she said.

Motalatale Modiba from the Gauteng Department of Health explained that the Department of Infrastructure Development was working on addressing the requirements outlined by the City of Tshwane.

This includes the installation of traffic lights on Hammans Street, where the clinic is located.

"Final approvals by various Tshwane departments, such as environmental and waste management, are pending. Once these approvals are obtained, the City will issue an occupation certificate, allowing the facility to be fully operational," Modiba said.

Pictured above: Hammanskraal residents cut a ribbon to launch a new clinic that has been sitting idle for six years

Image source: Karabo Rammutla