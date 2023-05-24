South Africa: Zuma's Sanco to Be Disbanded

23 May 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Celani Sikhakhane

Former president Jacob Zuma's political future is in crisis again as the ANC is having serious negotiations with its allies to disband the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

This has sparked anger in the KwaZulu-Natal structure of Sanco, which is led by Zuma.

Its leaders claim that there is a smear campaign to embarrass Zuma by disbanding Sanco in KZN, soon after he was elected as its provincial chair.

Scrolla.Africa sources revealed that the ANC secretary general called a meeting supposed to take place at Luthuli House on Monday to finalise the decision to disband all provincial structures of Sanco and rebuild them in preparation for the 2024 general elections.

"This thing was started by the Gauteng leaders who accused us as KZN of turning Sanco into a retirement home for Zuma and his family. So we are told that a decision needs to come on Thursday this week.

"We won't reject the decision but we want to bring back Zuma to a new structure because we still need him in KZN and we need to save him from the embarrassment they want to impose on him," a source said.

The meeting scheduled for Monday did not materialise after the national leadership issued a statement instructing its structures to boycott it.

In a statement, Sanco's national leadership said they wanted to speak about issues related to the ANC's parachuting of councillors without community concerns and other matters.

"The ANC decided to undermine us by ignoring matters that are affecting our communities. They only told us that they wanted to meet us on Monday to discuss the plan for next year's general elections. We decided to withdraw from the meeting because the ANC is undermining us," according to a statement.

KZN Sanco spokesperson Nomcebo Msomi and secretary Richard Mkhungo could not be reached for comment as their cell phones were on voicemail.

