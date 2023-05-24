South Africa: Kruger's a World Record Beater Says Coach

Renowned shot put and discus coach Eben Vermaas is confident that Simone Kruger has the potential to break the World F38 Discus record this year.

Kruger recently broke both the African and South African records with a remarkable throw of 36.38m at the Athletics Gauteng North League meeting in Pretoria over the weekend.

This marks the third time this year that the 18-year-old paralympian, who had a stroke at birth and suffers cerebral palsy, has shattered continental and national records.

Kruger's previous records were set at the SASAPD National Championships in March in Bloemfontein and at the international meeting held at Greenpoint Stadium.

Vermaas, who coaches Kruger under his academy, Smart Throwers, which is dedicated to para athletes, attributes her success to improved mental strength.

"I'm happy with how Simone has grown as an athlete, especially in the past two years, in terms of mental strength," Vermaas told Scrolla.Africa.

"I think she gained valuable experience at the Paralympics in Japan in 2021 and she is using it to keep the fire burning. She is now in a class of her own and one of the best athletes our club has ever produced."

He said he expects more of these outstanding performances from her in the future as she always maintains a positive attitude in training.

"It makes my job easier," he said.

With the upcoming 2023 World Para Athletics Championship scheduled for Paris between 8 and 17 July, Vermaas maintains an optimistic outlook.

"Over the weekend, she managed to break the record while she wasn't feeling well. In training she has achieved a throw of 37.20m, which is close to the world record of 37.82m. With her participation in the World Championships she stands a strong chance of making history.

"I won't be surprised if she smashes the world record. She is in excellent form to accomplish it," Vermaas confidently stated.