South Africa: Camp for Boys to Shape Up As Men

To address the pressing issue of men losing sight of their true purpose, the Eastern Cape Department of Education joined forces with traditional leaders, SAPS, and NGOs to organise a two-day Boys' Indaba Camp.

The event, held at the Mbashe Royal Village Lodge, attracted over 300 boys from various villages across the Amathole East District.

Mahlubandile Qwase, acting head of the Department of Education, voiced concerns over the state of manhood in society.

"The problem we have is of men who have lost track in knowing what 'A Man' truly is," Qwase lamented during the camp's opening ceremony.

The initiative sought to educate boys about becoming real men, instilling respect for women and eradicating all forms of abuse. With reported cases of violent rape, school dropouts, and aggression among boys on the rise, the packed programme aimed to transform the participants into a new breed of responsible men.

The primary focus of the Boys' Indaba Camp was on young boys who have yet to undergo initiation. By targeting this crucial stage of development, organisers hoped to guide and educate these boys about their roles and responsibilities as they transition into adulthood.

"It is men who fill up jail cells, who are perpetrators of gender-based violence, and who lead in the abuse of drugs and liquor.

"This means that we must guide young boys and educate them about the roles and responsibilities of real men," Qwase emphasised, underscoring the urgency of the matter.

One participant, 17-year-old Alungile Zenzi, a Grade 11 learner at Holomisa High School in Mqanduli, shared his learnings from the camp.

"It taught me about the importance of self-conduct as a man," Zenzi expressed, reflecting on the valuable insights gained from the programme.

Deputy chief education specialist Phumezo Mhletywa shed light on the camp's broader objectives.

"While we aim to curb the spread of HIV and AIDS and address drug abuse, our primary focus is also to teach the boys about safe initiation," Mhletywa explained.

He expressed hope that the attendees would take the message they received during the camp and spread it far and wide. Mhletywa further emphasised that this generation must put an end to the abuse of women and children.