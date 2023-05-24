South Africa: Black, Beautiful - and Three Years Old!

Montle Mashigo from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga is set to reach for the stars... in New York City.

The gorgeous, fearless, bubbly bundle of joy from Duvha Park in Emalahleni was crowned Tiny Miss Global Princess South Africa on 1 May at the Radisson Hotel in Gauteng.

She will be flying the South African flag high in the Big Apple this September when competing for the title of Tiny Miss Global Princess International, representing her town, province and country with aplomb.

According to her mother, Mabatho Mashigo, Montle's love of beauty pageants started when she was six months old.

"Montle is a lovely, funny child. She started modelling when she was six months old for an online store," said Mashigo.

"She has won seven beauty pageant titles so far. While contesting for the title of Tiny Miss Global Princess, South Africa, she melted the judge's hearts by reading a book for them fluently and delivering a beautiful speech about education.

"I took Montle to watch a pageant at the Fortis Hotel last year. She walked straight to the judges, asked for a mic, and introduced herself: "Hi guys, my name is Montle. I am two years old. I'm a black, beautiful, and confident girl."

She left both the crowd and judges shocked.

"One judge came to me after the pageant and told me to take her love for this business seriously, because there's more to her than just her confidence.

"I then decided to give her a chance, support her, and guide her," she said.

Her mother revealed how winning the Tiny Miss Global Princess SA title changed Montle's life.

"Montle has improved in many things. She worked very hard for all the titles she won. She has started putting more effort into everything because she believes that with hard work comes beautiful results.

"We are currently looking for a sponsorship that can help fund her trip to New York."