Kenya: 'Why Every African Team Should Be Afraid to Face Kenya Pipeline'

Nairobi — Kenya Pipeline volleyball team coach Paul Gitau believes his team will be one of the most difficult opponents to play against in the future as he forges them into a world class side.

Gitau said he is patiently and meticulously developing the team into perennial title contenders at the national and continental level, noting that the fruits of his sweat will soon be clear for all and sundry to see.

"Next year, we will enter this competition (Africa Club Championships) and we will do better. Everything has a process. You can't do things the way you want because there is also God's time. I am in that process (making a formidable team) and I assure the nation that in one year, we will have a very mature team ready to win trophies. I am not talking about winning one trophy but many...starting with next year," he said.

He added: "My team is very young...we are not talking about one player but improving the performances of all players. I am developing the players as a person but also the overall team. My idea and intention is to have 14 great players...not one, not eight but 14."

The oil merchants clinched silver at the Africa Women's Club Volleyball Championships in Tunisia after losing 3-1 to Egyptian side Zamalek in a hotly contested final on Monday night.

Their campaign was a marked improvement from last year's edition where they clinched bronze.

Reminiscing on their achievements in the tournament, the former national team coach described it as mission accomplished for the national league champions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I think it has been a long journey for me and for the players. When I was signing my contract with Kenya Pipeline, I gave them three years for me to claim the continental title. During training with the players, I made a covenant with them that we will work very hard to reach the finals of this competition (Africa Club Championships). God is great...He has done it," Gitau said.

The coach was speaking on Wednesday morning at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon arrival from North Africa.

Gitau said they will be resting for the next one week before resuming local action.

"We know that there will be games over the weekend but for us it is too soon. We only have today and tomorrow and then Friday. We will be resting for the next one week because the players also need to be with their families," he said.

Kenya's other representative in the continental campaign, immediate former defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), finished fifth after beating Rwanda's APR in straight sets.