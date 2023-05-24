Africa: TotalEnergies CAF CC - List of Previous Champions

Tanzania's Young Africans will face Algeria's USM Alger in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2022-2023 - First Leg Final on Sunday, 28 May 2023 at Dar Es Salaam National Stadium in Tanzania's largest city. The match is scheduled to kick-off at 13:00 GMT (16:00 local time).

The second Leg will take place on Saturday, 3 June 2023 at 16h00 GMT (17:00 local time) at Stade du 5 juillet 1962 in Algiers.

Following is the list of previous CAF Confederation Cup Champions:

2004 Hearts of Oak (Ghana)

2005 FAR Rabat (Morocco)

2006 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

2007 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

2008 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

2009 Stade Malien (Mali)

2010 FUS Rabat (Morocco)

2011 MAS Fez (Morocco)

2012 AC Leopards (Congo)

2013 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

2014 Al Ahly (Egypt)

2015 Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)

2016 TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2017 TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

2018 Raja (Morocco)

2018-19 Zamalek (Egypt)

2019-20 RS Berkane (Morocco)

2020-21 Raja CA (Morocco)

2021-22 RS Berkane (Morocco)