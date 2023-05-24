Kenya: Accurate Citizen Data Will Shape Govt Policy, President Ruto Says

24 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Government is committed to documenting all citizens to enhance service delivery.

President William Ruto said effective and inclusive governance of public services requires accurate citizen data.

The Government, he added is working towards the implementation of a vital statistics system that meets the demands of a new digital era.

He said the Government has also instituted measures to ensure 100 per cent registration of births and deaths by 2026.

"We need accurate information on essential attributes of citizens to accurately allocate resources," he said.

Speaking during the 7th Identification For Africa Conference held in Nairobi, President Ruto said proper identity systems will boost democracy in Africa.

President Ruto asked African national identity management agencies to work together and share knowledge on identity management innovations.

He called on development partners to support Government's identity management programmes.

"We operate in an environment of escalating resource constraint and yet, at the same time, we cannot postpone or downgrade our identity management endeavours," he said.

Present were Cabinet Secretaries Kindiki Kithure, Eliud Owalo, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, the Executive Chairman of ID4 Africa Joseph Atick, several ministers from African countries and Principal Secretaries. - Presidential Communication Service

