Zimbabweans React to Banned Chamisa 'President' Documentary After South African Broadcaster Comes to Their Rescue

Zimbabwe’s main opposition, the Citizens’ Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, addressing his supporters after police blocked a rally in Marondera district, March 12 2022.

Three years after its first broadcast Zimbabweans finally got to watch President, a film banned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration that was focused on his then MDC Alliance challenger Nelson Chamisa's 2018 campaign.

Most had not had access to it until South Africa's state broadcaster aired it on its SABC 3 channel Monday.

The film details how Chamisa's party unearthed ZEC efforts at rigging the 2018 election in favour of Mnangagwa. It goes behind the scenes of Chamisa's eventual presentation before elections and after voting.

Lawyer Thabani Mpofu's role in the Constitutional Court application that followed Mnangagwa's 'win' is also emphasised. It was the first time a presidential election had been challenged in court.

The Monday broadcast raised emotions of some who had taken lightly events of the 2018 general election which was littered with claims of rigging and violence.

"This is painful, they did this when they were trying to show a good image, how about when they no longer care? Unless people are ready to fight the police and the army itself, change will not be delivered," said Albert Chisoro on Twitter.

"The part the ZEC guys talks about 'still within the confines of the law' made me cry. It was telling that was the card to push any advances. We need to clap hands for these guys, they tried but they were attacked from all angles," said another identified as Simboti.

Produced by Camilla Nielsson, the film has so far won numerous awards including the It's True in Brazil and nominated across the globe.

"After watching the President film last night I wish to call Mnangagwa the biggest problem of Zimbabwe."