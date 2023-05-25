Kenya: Chinese Embassy Dismisses Reuters Report on Hacking Govt Ministries

Nairobi — The Chinese Embassy in Kenya has dismissed as "groundless, far-fetched and sheer nonsense" a report published by Reuters that Chinese hackers attacked Kenyan government ministries and departments.

The Embassy Spokesman said in a statement that it was irresponsible and unprofessional for Reuters to accuse China on the hacking claims on mere hearsay.

"China consistently and firmly opposes and combats cyber attacks and cyber theft in all forms. Tracing the source of cyber attacks is a complex technical issue," the Spokesman said in a statement, adding, "Moreover, it is a highly sensitive political issue to pin the label of cyber attack to a certain government without solid evidence. The relevant media should adopt a professional and responsible attitude and underscore the importance to have enough evidence when conducting reports, rather than make groundless assumptions and accusations."

He was responding to a report by Reuters that claimed that Chinese hackers had targeted Kenya's government in a widespread, years-long series of digital intrusions against key ministries and state institutions.

The publication said it relied on three sources, cybersecurity research reports and Reuters' own analysis of technical data related to the hackings.

But the Chinese Embassy Spokesman said the "false report is groundless, far-fetched and sheer nonsense because hhacking is a common threat to all countries and China is also a victim of cyber attack."

The Spokesman of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya said relations between the two countries have grown robustly, dating back 60 years.

"China and Kenya are good friends, good partners, and good brothers. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations 60 years ago, especially since the founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, the partnership of equals between China and Kenya has been developing robustly, with deepening political mutual trust and fruitful practical cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to both sides," he said.

Guided by the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith and with a commitment to the greater good and shared interests, he said, China endeavors to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Kenya and work together with Kenya to strive for new progress in the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

"Whether the cooperation between China and Kenya is good or not, the people of the two countries have the most say. Any attempt to sow discord between China and Kenya is doomed to failure and will only disgrace oneself," he concluded.