South Africa: Andries Tatane Died for Water - Hammanskraal Cholera Deaths Did Not Come Out of the Blue

opinion

Hammanskraal falls under the control of one of the biggest metros in the country -- and our capital city. Imagine what's happening to those in our far-flung rural areas?

Lest we forget, residents of Ficksburg in the Free State marched against lack of service delivery, and among their demands was their basic need for water. Police were unleashed by the ANC-run municipality, a shot rang out, and the image of a blood-stained Andries Tatane flashed across our media.

Tatane succumbed to close-range gunshots. It was in the year 2011. He would become a symbol of post-apartheid brutality against a people marching and demanding the bare minimum from the government which they had democratically elected. Andries Tatane's widow, Rose, would pass on in 2017 without seeing the fruits of what her husband died for.

When interviewed by journalist Sipho Masondo about the lack of water in Ficksburg, the then mayor, ANC deployee Mbothoma Maduna, without remorse, sarcastically responded: "People say there is no water in this town. What is this?" as he giggled and reached into his office fridge for bottles of Valpré mineral water. Valpré is bottled water from Coca-Cola.

It sounds like a plot from a movie about a despot, doesn't it? Well, it did indeed take place here in South Africa, under the rule of the so-called "people's movement", the African National Congress.

I am revisiting...