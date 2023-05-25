South Africa: Former Gauteng Premier Makhura Denies He Was Part of Decision to Terminate Contract With Healthcare Provider

25 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

The much-anticipated testimony by former Gauteng premier David Makhura took place on Wednesday where he vehemently denied having been part of the decision to terminate the Life Esidimeni contract that resulted in the deaths of 144 mental healthcare users.

At the Life Esidimeni inquest on Wednesday, advocate William Mokhare put it to former Gauteng premier David Makhura that former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu had told the inquest the decision to cancel the Life Esidimeni contract came from the Premier's Budget Council (PBC).

"The PBC would be in no position to make a decision over a contract ... it would completely be unlawful," Makhura retorted.

Makhura told the inquest he became aware that patients had died following the contract's termination when Mahlangu announced it in the provincial legislature in 2016. At a subsequent meeting with the former MEC and department officials, he asked officials how and why patients were dying at NGOs.

According to Makhura, the officials said the deaths "are normal" and this shocked him. "I asked the MEC: 'Why do you bring such a big delegation?' She answered that these are the people that can answer my questions."

He said after he was initially told that 36 patients had died, the number kept changing and it was clear that more than 36 had died.

Representing SECTION27 and the patients who died after being transferred from Life Esidimeni, a private healthcare provider, to NGOs, advocate Adila Hassim asked...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.