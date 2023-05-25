Rwanda: Central Bank Warns Against Dealing With Unlicensed Insurer

The National Bank of Rwanda (NBR), has warned the public against dealing with Placier en Assurance, saying the company is not authorized to offer insurance brokerage services in the country.

"Information reaching the NBR, the institution that regulates insurance services in Rwanda, shows that there is a company called Placier en Assurance Ltd that is acting like it is offering insurance brokerage services to various subscribers," reads a statement issued on May 23.

The regulator further noted that the company is not authorised for such, and therefore anyone who deals with it does so at their own risk.

The central bank also reminded all people to only deal with financial institutions that are authorised.

Among its many responsibilities, the NBR is tasked to supervise and regulate the activities of financial institutions notably banks, microfinance institutions, non-deposit-taking lending institutions, finance-lease institutions, insurance institutions, social security institutions, pension funds/schemes institutions, discount houses and other financial services providers.