Kenya: CS Machogu Appoints University Councils for 14 Institutions

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has appointed university councils for 14 institutions that were operating without the top governance organs.

In a gazette notice, Machogu stated that the new appointees will serve the council for a period of three years effective May 23, 2023.

Sara Ruto has been appointed as the chairperson of Kisii University following the revocation of Irene Chizupo by Machogu and Samson Muchelule as a member of the Council of the university.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 36 (1) of the Universities Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Education appoints--Under paragraph (a)- Sara Ruto (Dr.) - Chairperson. Under paragraph (d)- Samson Muchelule as chairperson and members of the Council of the Kisii University, for a period of three years, with effect from the 23rd May, 2023. The appointment of Irene Caroline Chizupo is revoked," read the gazette.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Maseno University and Maasai Mara University are among the other universities that received new leaders.

Machogu also appointed Jane Kiringai to be the Chairperson of the Meru University of Science and Technology.

In a gazette notice, the CS further named Janet Afandi, Martin Kinoti, Jacob Kwaba, Lucy Rimanto and Sylvester Kinyor as members of the council.

This came just few days after Machogu notified the outgoing members of Meru University Council that their term was set to lapse on March 9, 2023.

The new council was named a day after Machogu ordered the immediate reinstatement of Meru University Vice-Chancellor Professor Romanus Odhiambo.