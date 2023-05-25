Kenya: Itumbi to Sue NMG Over 'Defamation' Story on Chief Administrative Secretary Defying Court Orders

Nairobi — ICT Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dennis Itumbi has demanded an "unequivocal public apology" from Nation Media Group over an alleged defamation story published on its editions of Taifa Leo and Sunday Nation.

Itumbi is aggrieved following the publication carried by the two editions that CASs have assumed office despite a court order barring them.

The High Court had on March 24, 2023, stopped the fifty CASs from assuming office pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Katiba Institute.

"Self-evidently, the Nation Media Group is on a relentless pursuit to demonize our client by publishing miserable non-starters simply to portray our client as rogue and disrespectful to the law," Itumbi said through his lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga.

Consequently, the Digital strategist has issued a threat to initiate legal action against the Media company if they do not act upon his demand by May 26, 2023.

"Your bogus stories have seriously damaged our client's reputation and brought tremendous misfortune to his status," Njenga said.

In the articles, the two editions pointed out that the CASs had assumed office and singled out Itumbi for his involvement in leading top government officials in the preparations of the Madaraka Day celebrations slated for June 1, 2023, in Embu County.

Itumbi, while dismissing and likening the publications as an attempt of "abominable character assassination," noted his involvement in many activities unrelated to his government official position.

"Our law-abiding client has never breached the terms of the court order hysterically alluded by yourselves or any valid court in his lifetime," Njenga said vowing that NMG's inaction would lead to consequences.

Itumbi further wants a commitment from NMG to forever cease and desist from further defamation or publication of falsehoods related to him.