South Africa: Power Utility Graft - Parliamentary Watchdog to Recall Former CEO - South African News Briefs - May 25, 2023

Former Power Utility CEO Recalled by Parliament Watchdog Over Corruption Allegations

Parliament's watchdog standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), has decided to recall former power utility Eskom CEO André de Ruyter to answer more questions about corruption allegations involving senior politicians at the company, reports Mail & Guardian. Scopa will also summon Business Unity South Africa CEO and former Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso because she appeared to have knowledge of the private investigation De Ruyter launched into organised crime at the power utility. The conflicting testimonies in Scopa have created confusion about who was aware of corruption at Eskom. The ruling African National Congress party has filed a defamation lawsuit against De Ruyter for suggesting Eskom served as a "feeding trough" for the party during a television interview.

Survey Exposes Dire State of Municipalities in Financial Crisis

The 2022 Municipal Financial Sustainability Index (MFSI) by Ratings Afrika ranks Midvaal and Saldanha Bay as the country's best-run municipalities, with Cape Town yet again ranked as the top metro, reports Moneyweb. The survey ranks the country's 112 largest municipalities and eight metros, out of 257 municipalities in total. The survey reveals a significant financial crisis in many municipalities, particularly in North West and Free State. The Western Cape performs the best, while other provinces struggle with poor financial management. The deteriorating financial sustainability of municipalities poses a threat to service delivery and the economy.

Irish National Extradited from South Africa for Double Murder Charges

Ruth Lawrence, an Irish national wanted for a double murder in Ireland nearly 10 years ago, has been extradited back to Ireland, reports TimesLive. She was arrested in October 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa, where her ex-fiancé, Neville van der Westhuizen, who is believed to have committed the crimes with her, was already serving a prison sentence for another murder. Lawrence's extradition was the result of collaboration between Irish police, South African law enforcement agencies, and Interpol. According to the Irish Mirror, the couple was wanted for killing Eoin O'Connor, 32, and Anthony Keegan, 33, in 2014. They reportedly fled Ireland after the brutal killings shocked the nation. Lawrence has been handed over to Irish police to face murder charges in Ireland.

