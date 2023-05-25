Angola: TAAG, GOL Sign a Cargo Transport Agreement

24 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — TAAG - Angola Airways and the Brazilian company GOL signed an agreement for the transport of cargo among the African, South American and European continents

In its press note, TAAG states that the agreement succeeds the codeshare protocol (passenger transport by connection between different companies), signed last April.

This agreement provides for the transportation of small and medium size cargo goods, express mail, among other orders, among Africa, Europe and Latin America, from Luanda (Angola) and São Paulo (Brazil).

Under the agreement, TAAG will cover destinations in Africa, such as Angola, Mozambique, São Tomé, Namibia, Nigeria and Kenya.

GOL will share TAAG cargo on the European continent, in countries such as Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and the Americas (Brazil and Cuba).

According to the document, one of TAAG's objectives is to increase the volume of cargo transported annually, reinforcing the company's attractiveness for attracting new customers and contracts.

