Kenya: Azimio Endorses Bi-Partisan Team Decision to Walk Out of Talks

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition has endorsed the decision by the bi-partisan team to walk out of negotiations with Kenya Kwanza should their substantive demands fail to be addressed.

In a press briefing Wednesday, Azimio wants Kenya Kwanza to commit to a cessation of attacks on affiliate political parties especially Jubilee.

"Our delegation therefore came to a decision that if the interim measures cannot be guaranteed, there would be no need to move into substantive issues," the statement read by Eugene Wamalwa indicated.

The Azimio faction has given their Kenya kwanza counterparts seven days to address the substantive issues failure to which they will bolt out of the talks and declare them collapsed.

There seems to be a constant push and pull from the negotiating sides, each side trading a series of accusations against each other.

Kenya Kwanza yesterday insisted on the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), a topic that Azimio maintains has not been exhaustively looked into.

Should the talks collapse, the country could see a return to the demonstrations called by the opposition.

"We will communicate our next cause of action at our Parliamentary Group Meeting scheduled for Tuesday next week "read a statement by Azimio.