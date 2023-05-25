Rwanda: Rwf700 Million Raised for Victims of Floods, Landslides

Less than one month after the Ministry of Emergency Management announced official channels of support to thousands of people affected by the floods and landslides early this month, contributions have reached more than Rwf698 million.

According to the ministry, the contributions came from citizens, companies, organisations, Rwandans living abroad and friends of Rwanda.

More than Rwf663 million was received through the bank account, while up to Rwf35 million was through mobile money.

"Contributions in kind were also received, including food and non-food items, cement bags, clothes and more," the ministry said on May 24.

The flash floods and landslides caused by heavy rains of May 2-3, killed 135 people, and displaced more than 20,000 people in Northern, Southern and Western provinces.

Some 6,000 houses were destroyed. The displaced thousands are still hosted in emergency camps, where they are given relief services.

As of May 13, the Ministry of Emergency Management had distributed 426 tonnes of food supplies to the disaster-affected households.

The disasters affected 20 national roads, 15 of which have been repaired, while 12 power stations and eight water treatment plants, most of which have been repaired.

The government says Rwf13 billion is needed to resettle 19,000 families from risky areas across the country.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, at least Rwf110 billion will be spent on rebuilding infrastructure destroyed by the floods and landslides.

In the capital, Kigali, officials say, nearly 6,000 families urgently need to relocate from areas that put their lives at risk.