Kenya: Azimio Demands Resignation of Political Parties Registrar Ann Nderitu

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party has called for the resignation of the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) Ann Nderitu over what they termed as her way of handling the Jubilee Party wrangles.

The Raila Odinga-led group expressed disdain in the way the Party affairs were being handled by Nderitu.

"Ann Nderitu must leave office in view of clear manifestations that she has been co-opted into partisan and illegal schemes by Kenya Kwanza to cripple instead of protecting political parties "read a statement by Azimio read by Eugene Wamalwa.

Azimio further added that Nderitu no longer enjoys the confidence of political parties.

The leaders further accused Nderitu of being used to hijack the Jubilee Party.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties Monday moved to expunge the names of Kioni and Murathe from the Jubilee Party List.

The ratification of expelling of Murathe and Kioni was executed a day after Kenyatta led faction ratified resolutions to expel a dozen officials in an attempt to reconstitute a National Executive Committee (NEC) dominated by President William Ruto loyalists.

The fresh demands by Azimio for the resignation of Ann Nderitu could well bring on the table a heated debate between Kenya kwanza and Azimio.