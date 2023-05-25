Kenya: Azimio Demands Resignation of Political Parties Registrar Ann Nderitu

24 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party has called for the resignation of the Registrar of Political Parties (RPP) Ann Nderitu over what they termed as her way of handling the Jubilee Party wrangles.

The Raila Odinga-led group expressed disdain in the way the Party affairs were being handled by Nderitu.

"Ann Nderitu must leave office in view of clear manifestations that she has been co-opted into partisan and illegal schemes by Kenya Kwanza to cripple instead of protecting political parties "read a statement by Azimio read by Eugene Wamalwa.

Azimio further added that Nderitu no longer enjoys the confidence of political parties.

The leaders further accused Nderitu of being used to hijack the Jubilee Party.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties Monday moved to expunge the names of Kioni and Murathe from the Jubilee Party List.

The ratification of expelling of Murathe and Kioni was executed a day after Kenyatta led faction ratified resolutions to expel a dozen officials in an attempt to reconstitute a National Executive Committee (NEC) dominated by President William Ruto loyalists.

The fresh demands by Azimio for the resignation of Ann Nderitu could well bring on the table a heated debate between Kenya kwanza and Azimio.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.