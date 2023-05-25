Rwanda: Gospel Duo James and Daniella Talk Concert Preparations, New Album

Gospel duo James and Daniella Rugarama are in the final preparations for their highly-anticipated s praise and worship concert.

Scheduled to take place on June 2, at Kigali Convention Center, the event dubbed 'Gathering of 1000 Special Extended live Concert' will host a limited number of people while other gospel music lovers from across the world will access it online.

According to the couple, gospel music lovers should be expectant for grand and inclusive worship moment where each person will experience the spirit of worship in a special way.

Although the couple has been active on the music scene by featuring in other singer's concert as well as releasing fervent songs on a regular basis, their latest public event took place in 2020 at BK Arena.

Ahead of the upcoming concert, the duo told The New Times that initially they were planning to host only 700 people but the number was increased to 1000, explaining that hosting a limited number of people was based on their fans requests.

"We thank God for enabling us to organise this evening of worship. We believe that it will be an extraordinary moment to praise and worship God through our songs. People in the country and abroad are buying tickets and are ready to worship with us," Rugarama said.

The price for entrance is Rwf15,000 for everyone and there will be a few free tickets for people who can't afford the entrance fees.

New album

The duo recently released their third album titled 'Ibyiringiro,' featuring songs in three languages: Kinyarwanda, Kiswahili and English, which are Barihe, ku bw'Umusaraba, Kristo Wenyine, Lord God Almighty, Mu Gitabo, Nimeokoka, and Apumzike moyoni.

The couple explained that songs of their album convey messages of hope in order to strengthen believers.

The album is accessed via a streaming service provider, ABA TV, which offers live and on-demand content such as movies, gospel music videos, TV series, and documentaries and will be available on the couple's YouTube channel later.

Their other popular songs include 'Mpa Amavuta,' 'Narakijijwe', 'Nzakugezayo', 'Three in One', 'Isezerano', 'Nkoresha' and 'My Hope' among others.