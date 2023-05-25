Mozambique: - Mozambique Stresses Its Contribution to Achieving Peace and Security

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi stressed on Tuesday the country's continuous commitment to achieving peace and security around the world.

Nyusi expressed the commitment during the High Level Debate on the Protection of Civilians in Conflicts at the United Nations Security Council, in New York.

According to the President, Mozambique will continue to strive to end conflicts that take human lives and destroy property, as well as placing thousands of defenceless citizens in situations of vulnerability.

He revealed that during the current week, the government will maintain contacts with all actors striving to stop the terrorist attacks that, since October 2017, continue to claim lives in some districts of the Northern Province of Cabo Delgado.

Nyusi reviewed the operations of the Mozambican Defence and Security Forces (FDS) aided by Rwandan forces and the Southern African Development Community Military Mission (SAMIM), saying that they are leading the fight against terrorism to a successful conclusion.

The FDS and their allies, according to Nyusi, prioritize the protection of civilians in reconstruction, cultural and social activities.

In Cabo Delgado, more than 50 resettlement centres are in place to accommodate civilians who cannot yet return to their homes, or the homes of relatives. Upon arrival at the reception centers, the new arrivals go through a screening process for proper assistance.

Even so, more than 300,000 people have already returned to their areas of origin. Upon arrival at the resettlement centres, according to Nyusi, "we take care of their health, and give them adequate assistance.

He explained that in Mozambique terrorists act outside the principles of international humanitarian law without respect for human life and dignity.

"In their modus operandi, terrorists seek to inflict the greatest suffering on their victims as a way to extend terror and fear within the population', he declared.

In order to force the massive displacement of people, he added, the terrorist groups install themselves in areas of greater agricultural and fishing production, depriving the populations of access to indispensable resources and putting food security at risk.