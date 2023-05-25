Mauritius: Media Trust Holds Workshop On Cancer Prevention, Sensitisation and Awareness for Journalists

press release

The Media Trust hosted, today, a half-day workshop for journalists on Cancer Prevention, Sensitisation and Awareness, in Port Louis, with the aim to familiarising the local press representatives with different areas related to cancer. The workshop led by medical experts was attended by some 10 participants.

In his opening address, the Chairperson of the Media Trust, Mr Chayman Surajbali, highlighted that this training session is being organised in collaboration with Aegle Cancer Hospital (ACH) experts and expressed hope that participants acquire the necessary skills and information so as to effectively report on subjects related to cancer.

Moreover, he indicated that the influencing and education power of journalists can be of utmost importance in order to bring about significant change and reverse the rate of cancer by working in collaboration with medical professionals and researchers who have plans afoot to fight the disease. "Research and treatment have progressed considerably, but cancer cannot be tackled only in laboratories and clinics and cannot be the sole responsibility of health specialists," the Chairperson stressed.

On this score, Mr Surajbali remarked that campaigns as regards cancer can, not only be addressed in the media, but also in schools and at the workplace. "Better health policies and healthy lifestyle choices can be propagated in this way," he pointed out.

Furthermore, the Chairperson underscored that statistics show that up to 40% of cancer cases are preventable, and, in this context, media action can be decisive in helping to slow the progress of the disease and eventually halt it.

On this note, Mr Surajbali encouraged the collaboration of each and every one to break the taboo surrounding cancer disease for the benefit of society by being more persistent and braver to tackle this taboo. "Media people can participate in breaking the silence through their action and expertise in communication, experience and, insight," he said.

The Seminar

Resource persons for the half-day seminar were from ACH, namely, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Teenushka Issarsing, Dr Feilah Jeenathally; and the Radiation Oncologist, Dr Jayant Bhagarv.

The topics covered during the half-day training included: An assessment of the situation at the local level: the most prevalent forms of cancer and accessibility to treatment; cancer prevention and the role of the media and media representation as regards cancer; and cancer treatment options.