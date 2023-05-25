Mauritius: Swiss Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs

24 May 2023
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ambassador of Switzerland to the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Nicolas Brühl, paid a farewell call, yesterday afternoon, on the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, in Port Louis.

Discussions during the meeting focused on further promoting the excellent relations between Mauritius and Switzerland and deepening areas of collaboration in several sectors such as Tourism, SMEs, Waste Management, Double Tax Avoidance Agreements and the Free Trade Agreement with the European Free Trade Association.

The meeting moreover revolved around the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Mauritius in a bid to position the country as a pharmaceutical hub in Africa.

Avenues for collaboration in the fields of fintech and financial services were also discussed including enlisting Switzerland's support through the exchange of best practices on the modernisation of the fintech environment. The potential for the establishment of a blockchain hub in Mauritius for the African continent, as an important financial and scientific hub was likewise raised.

The Non-Resident Ambassador, during his tenure, was based in Pretoria, South Africa. It is recalled that Ambassador Brühl presented his Letter of Credence on 29 January 2020 to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun at the State House, in Réduit.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.