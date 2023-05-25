Mauritius: Swiss Ambassador Pays Farewell Call On Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs

press release

The Ambassador of Switzerland to the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Nicolas Brühl, paid a farewell call, yesterday afternoon, on the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, in Port Louis.

Discussions during the meeting focused on further promoting the excellent relations between Mauritius and Switzerland and deepening areas of collaboration in several sectors such as Tourism, SMEs, Waste Management, Double Tax Avoidance Agreements and the Free Trade Agreement with the European Free Trade Association.

The meeting moreover revolved around the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Mauritius in a bid to position the country as a pharmaceutical hub in Africa.

Avenues for collaboration in the fields of fintech and financial services were also discussed including enlisting Switzerland's support through the exchange of best practices on the modernisation of the fintech environment. The potential for the establishment of a blockchain hub in Mauritius for the African continent, as an important financial and scientific hub was likewise raised.

The Non-Resident Ambassador, during his tenure, was based in Pretoria, South Africa. It is recalled that Ambassador Brühl presented his Letter of Credence on 29 January 2020 to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun at the State House, in Réduit.