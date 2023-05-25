Mauritius: Prime Minister Receives Outgoing Swiss Ambassador

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, received this afternoon, the outgoing Ambassador of Switzerland to the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Nicolas Brühl, during a farewell call at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

In a statement, following the meeting, Dr Brühl indicated that he presented his credentials in January 2020 to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, while emphasising that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he was unable to come back for more than two years.

Discussions with the Prime Minister, he stated, focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in sectors such as Med tech, Fintech and infrastructure.

The Ambassador spoke of the necessity of Switzerland to work more actively and closely with Mauritius in fields of interest thereby enhancing bilateral relations. Dr Brühl also pointed out that he will miss the beautiful island of Mauritius.

During his three-year tenure, the Non-Resident Ambassador was based in Pretoria, South Africa. He will next be posted as the new Ambassador of Switzerland to the Philippines.