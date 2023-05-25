Mauritius: Clean-Up Campaign Engages the Community to Preserve the Environment

press release

A clean-up campaign at Camp Levieux, spanning over one week, was launched on Saturday 20 May 2023, by the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, and the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano.

The initiative forms part of a series of national clean-up campaigns being spearheaded by the Government to promote community awareness and to engage every inhabitant in keeping the environment safe, clean and healthy.

A tree planting ceremony was also held on the occasion and eco bins were remitted to inhabitants of the locality who participated in cleaning the area.

The event is being organised by the Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, in collaboration with the Municipal Council of Beau-Bassin/Rose-Hill, in the context of World Environment Day 2023.