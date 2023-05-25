Malawi: Court Adjourns Former President Mutharika's Step Son Case to June 8

25 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The High court in Mzuzu has adjourned to June 8, a case in which step son to former President Peter Mutharika Tadikira Mafubza and five others are answering murder and trafficking in persons case.

The six are answering the charges in relation to a mass grave of 30 Ethiopian nationals that was discovered at Mtangatanga forest reserve in Mzimba in November last year.

The six have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Appearing before Judge Gladys Gondwe this afternoon where Mafubza, who is currently on court bail, was physically present, the court reserved it's ruling on bail application to June 8 for Mafubzas accomplices where the court is also expected to be furnished with new charge sheets from the state.

Mafubza and the other suspects are answering charges of murder and human trafficking.

Present in the court were Democratic Progressive Party sympathisers as well as Mutharika's personal body guard, Norman Chisale.

