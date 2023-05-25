Sudan: NIDAA Urges Immediate Intervention to Alleviate Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan

Khartoum — The Sudanese Development Call Organisation (NIDAA) recently issued a number of recommendations to the international community, local authorities, and humanitarian organisations concerning the dire humanitarian situation in large parts of the country. Immediate action should be taken in order to safeguard lives, ensure vital services, and restore stability in the affected regions.

In the report published on May 22, NIDAA aims to "provide essential information and contacts regarding the humanitarian situation in affected areas of Sudan, enabling service providers to better plan and deliver crucial support".

To address the situation, the report provides 82 recommendations across 12 sectors. Key recommendations concerning five sectors are outlined below.

General protection

NIDAA emphasises the need for safe passages for technicians to enable them to repair damaged water, electricity, and telecommunications stations. People also need safe passages, to access essential commodities and to travel to safer areas.

Emergency personal identification services should be provided to those who have lost their identification documents.

The report also stresses the importance of raising awareness about the dangers of unexploded ordnance (UXOs) through traditional and social media.

Health and food security

Regarding the health and nutrition sector, the report points to the need to provide direct food support to affected individuals, in particular malnourished children.

Safe passages should be created for medical staff and patients. In addition, emergency medical items as well as mobile clinic services are to be provided. Protection of hospitals must be guaranteed and damaged health facilities be rehabilitated.

To reach food security and address livelihood challenges, but also to support members of the community and the local economy, the report recommends purchasing supplies from local markets and shops in the neighbourhoods, whereby protection against violence and plundering is crucial.

Water and sanitation

NIDAA advises the provision of fuel to ensure the operation of water stations in the neighbourhoods when power outages occur.

The dead bodies (mainly soldiers) that are still found in the streets in a number of areas must be removed and buried as soon as possible.

The spread of insects and pests is to be controlled by spraying pesticides and antiseptics in areas with unburied corpses or with many stagnant water pools.

Furthermore, NIDAA advises to set up a mass awareness campaign on sanitation and hygiene.

Child protection and gender-based violence

To address the welfare of children affected by the conflict, the report suggests comprehensive case management services, including dignity kits, non-food items, cash assistance, and awareness-raising related to child protection.

Reunification services for unaccompanied children must be prioritised.

As for vulnerable women and girls in shelters and affected areas, the report urges the provision of dignity kits and sanitary pads.

Community-Based Protection Networks (CBPNs) should be established to provide psychological first aid and to function as entry points for referral to available services concerning for instance gender-based violence.

Migrants

To support migrants and refugees affected by the conflict, the report urges logistic support for those wishing to return to their countries. Targeted support, including immediate food assistance and subsidies, must be provided to the refugees.

NIDAA underlines that protection support through the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for migrants at the borders is crucial.

In addition to these recommendations, the report also addresses shelter, access to humanitarian support, community action, prevention of tribal conflicts, and peacebuilding.

The report includes an overview of the current situation in Sudanese hospitals.

You can read the full report here.