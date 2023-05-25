Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Opens 6th NCC Forum With Federal States

Mogadishu — Somalia President Hassan Sheikh has today opened a session of the National Consultative Council between the Federal Government and the Federal member states along with Banadir Regional Administration at the Presidential palace.

Villa Somalia said in a statement that the NCC forum is attended by Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qoorqoor of Galmudug, Ali Hussein Gudlawe of Hirshabelle, Abdiaziz Hassan Laftagareen of Southwest, and Ahmed Madobe of Jubbaland-- and the Mayor of Mogadishu Madaale.

The president of Puntland state Said Abdullahi Deni has rejected to heed Villa Somalia's invitation and skipped the crucial talks as he is at loggerheads with Somali Govt leaders.

The presidency said that the fight against Al-Shabaab, the country's security, politics, debt relief, and economic issues will dominate the National Consultative Council gathering.

The FGS seeks a united front to face Al-Shabaab in the second phase of the offensive which is expected to see the involvement of Non-ATMIS troops from Kenya, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

In March this year, Deni did not attend the 5th NCC conference held in Baidoa city, weeks after Puntland announced on January 9, it is "now acting as an independent government," accusing Villa Somalia of trying to return to a centralized federal government.

The meeting becomes the 6th of its kind since the re-election of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud as the 10th president of Somalia by parliament on May 15, 2022.