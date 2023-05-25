Ethiopia: OLF Preps to Mark 35th Anniversary of Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo Radio Broadcast

Addis Abeba — Opposition party Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) said it is preparing to mark the 35th anniversary of the founding of its radio broadcast, Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo (Voice of Oromo Liberation) on 17 June 2023.

"Launched on June 15th 1988, SBO/VOL has been contributing a lot in the long journey of Oromo struggle for freedom, despite several relentless attempts of the enemy to quit the media," the party said in a statement sent to Addis Standard. "This quarter-a-century contribution of SBO in informing, organizing and [inspiring] the Oromo nation for the struggle to self-determination," enabled the OLF media organ to be the first Oromo media launched to serve the Oromo cause, the party added.

Calling the upcoming anniversary "historical event with our people in Oromia and around the world" the party has invited its constituents to take part the celebration.

"We are so grateful to those who have made unforgettable contributions to keep SBO staying on air to this very day," OLF said, and thanked its supporters for their contributions and called on all "to make this celebration successful and [keep] the radio on air in the future" by donating money, sharing ideas and forwarding constructive comments or suggestions.