Ethiopia: OLF Preps to Mark 35th Anniversary of Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo Radio Broadcast

24 May 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Opposition party Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) said it is preparing to mark the 35th anniversary of the founding of its radio broadcast, Sagalee Bilisummaa Oromoo (Voice of Oromo Liberation) on 17 June 2023.

"Launched on June 15th 1988, SBO/VOL has been contributing a lot in the long journey of Oromo struggle for freedom, despite several relentless attempts of the enemy to quit the media," the party said in a statement sent to Addis Standard. "This quarter-a-century contribution of SBO in informing, organizing and [inspiring] the Oromo nation for the struggle to self-determination," enabled the OLF media organ to be the first Oromo media launched to serve the Oromo cause, the party added.

Calling the upcoming anniversary "historical event with our people in Oromia and around the world" the party has invited its constituents to take part the celebration.

"We are so grateful to those who have made unforgettable contributions to keep SBO staying on air to this very day," OLF said, and thanked its supporters for their contributions and called on all "to make this celebration successful and [keep] the radio on air in the future" by donating money, sharing ideas and forwarding constructive comments or suggestions.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.