Mauritius: Shateeaum Sewpaul - «AI Generative tools must incite us to be more proactive and creative in our strategic planning»

After having successfully transformed various businesses through technology and innovation across sectors in Mauritius and in the region for over two decades, Shateeaum Sewpaul talks to l'express about his newly launched venture.

Could you tell us more about your newly launched practice?

As I open this new chapter in his career, this practice will allow me to focus more specifically on bringing more innovative and agile methodologies and tools for the development of strategic and transformational roadmaps for organisations in different sectors in their pursuit towards their business goals. The business world is no longer the same as it was a decade ago. Change is accelerating to unprecedented levels.

The pandemic has caused a tremendous shift in our society and sped up the strategic reset in many industries. Emerging technologies, such as Generative AI, 5G, IOT, Augmented Reality and super apps are having a large and most certainly disruptive effect in how organisations and societies operate. The digitalisation of work, the high expectation of consumers, pressure to conduct sustainable business and most importantly the objective to be high-performing businesses, are pushing business leaders to review the fundamentals of people, processes, and technology to accelerate digital in order to achieve their strategic ambitions.

What do you offer as services to organisations in Mauritius and in other regional markets you serve?

Excelerate Consulting was founded with the vision of transforming organisations through technology and innovation. With the wealth of experience and expertise in delivering successful projects and initiatives across various sectors in Mauritius and Africa, we founded a practice that has at the core of its DNA, Agililty, Flexibility, Adaptability and Simplicity. We believe that the people, process, and technology equation is dynamic and complex, and requires a new way of thinking that breaks down silos and fosters creativity and in- novation.

We cannot solve the current problem with the same mindset or conventional methodologies or practices we have been adopting for years. The new context forces us to explore new agile methods and technological solutions. The recent AI Generative tools have clearly established that we should be more proactive and creative in our strategic planning process.

One of the main objectives of Excelerate Consulting is to help companies create a seamless customer journey based on a clear and robust innovation and business modelling framework. This framework enables companies to ultimately provide consistent and positive experiences to their customers, and to leverage digital transformation as a key driver of value creation in their supply chain. Excelerate co-creates roadmaps that are tailored to the context and situation. They support organisations throughout the implementation and change management stages, eventually empowering organisations to become more agile, resilient and competitive in this highly volatile ecosystem.

Excelerate Consulting offers a range of advisory and professional services in the following domains:

· Strategy development & Business transformation

· Change management & Process improvement

· Program development & management

· Technology & Innovation roadmap development

· Cyber crisis management

«As much as this transition can seem challenging and complex, we should have, to that same extent, if not more, a very positive outlook about the possibility of overcoming this hurdle as technologies are more easily accessible today.»

Who are your team players?

We have a team of experts powered by years of learning and knowledge acquired through different strategic and complex transformation projects, Excelerate Consulting works with a network of reputable experts and partners in the above-mentioned domains in addition to its core team of Associate Partners.

James van der Westhuizen, Director & Strategic Business Consultant, is passionate about human development. As a Change & Innovation expert with focus in Strategy, Learning & Development and over 30 years' experience, James is also an experienced startup and scaleup coach from South Africa. Founder of KnowHouse and PeoplePower, he brings a strong knowledge of entrepreneurship and experience in coaching impact start- ups and designing meaningful business development programs.

Mreedula Mungra, a Renewable & Innovative Energy expert with 20+ years' experience in project imple- mentation and R&D around sustainability and renewable energy technologies, is also an Associate Member of the Energy Institute UK (AMEI) and corporate member of the Institution of Engineers Mauritius (IEM).

Raj Chummun, a Strategy Execution Consultant with over 25 years' experience, is certified in Project Management & SA SAFe 5 Agilist, Lean 6 Sigma - Black Belt and seasoned practitioner in strategy tools and techniques.

Laurent Roussel is a C-Level Executive with key focus around Business Strategy, Innovation and Change Management Consultant for over 25 years.

Our team provides a structured approach to developing and implementing transformational roadmaps, which are multidimensional in terms of Organisation strategy encompassing People, Process and Technology. Excelerate Consulting also supports teams with the latest methodologies and hands-on coaching during and after the execution of strategies, to ensure sustainable business growth and success.

Which markets are you targeting?

Based on our knowledge and tangible experience of the local ecosystem, we are obviously engaging with several corporates in Mauritius in parallel to a number of African countries. I must say that it has been an enriching journey so far due to the fact that we are able to engage with stakeholders from different sectors and each with its unique set of challenges. These dynamics allow us to be even more creative and innovative in the way we apply methodologies and design our approach with regards to Business transformation strategies and execution.

Our agile and adaptive methodologies allow us to address critical challenges in organisations in a very pragmatic and cost-effective way. This is what makes our approach more appealing compared to conventional business consultancy services. We come in as a business partner and not a traditional consultant. We think in terms of their customer journey and value chain and co-create solutions, which will enhance their business fundamentals and excellence.

We are also pleased to share that our team's goodwill and expertise are well recognised in countries like Rwanda, Madagascar, Ghana and DRC, amongst others. We are currently involved in projects ranging from development of Business transformation strategies to Technology & Innovation Roadmap development and capacity building. Many countries in Africa are busy establishing blueprints for the digital transformation of their economy in a leapfrogging mode. There is so much collaboration which is feasible between Mauritian stakeholders and other African counterparts.

What is your appreciation of the Transformation, Innovation and Technology ecosystem in Mauritius?

The Technology industry in Mauritius has become the most important support to drive socioeconomic growth, constituting a powerful tool to open up new prospects for sustainable development and enhance Mauritius' role in international economic value chain and an integral part of our economic ecosystem. As it cuts across all sectors of the economy, the phenomenal integration of technology in everyday life coupled with its increasing importance in economic development at every level and all sectors of the economy has created a globally significant and big demand for high-skilled information technology experts.

The reality for companies to integrate latest & emerging technologies in their strategic development is not simply inevitable but actually a compulsory need to do so for the very sustainability of organisations. Technology is and would be more & more an integral part of any organisation in any sector going forward. What varies will be the level of adoption and pervasiveness in the value chain of the organisation. It will remain an important component for any organisation aiming towards competitive advantages and business excellence with key differentiators in its customer journey.

As much as this transition can seem challenging and complex, we should have, to that same extent if not more, a very positive outlook about the possibility of overcoming this hurdle as technologies are more easily accessible today. What would be more crucial for organisations would be their leadership capabilities and culture in terms of agile decision-making process. There are more & more companies and governments embracing new approaches for the development of their Business Transformation roadmap.

It is also comforting to see that more and more professionals are equipping themselves with the latest tools to assist organisations in this transition. We should expect full support and resources to be allocated by authorities to do a deep-dive and see how the latest technologies will pervade our ecosystem across sectors and also from a country perspective in the bigger global landscape. It is no more a thesis, but a concrete reality that our economic sustainability and survival depend significantly on the adoption of the latest technologies.

Transformation and Innovation imply the adoption of emerging technologies which have profound implications for our society and economy. We must urgently and thoroughly examine their impacts and devise a comprehensive roadmap that covers all dimensions: technological, social, economic, and legal. Mauritius has the potential to become a pioneer in adopting and governing the latest technologies, as it has done in other sectors before. But this re- quires a clear vision, leadership and collaboration among all stakeholders: the public sector, the private sector, the academia, the civil society, and the international community.