Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

The leaders of China, South Africa, Libya, Italy and France sent messages of congratulations in connection with the 32nd Independence Day anniversary.

President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic China, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, President Dr. Mohamed Yunus al-Menfi of Libya, President Sergio Mattarella of the Republic of Italy as well as President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China pointing out that the 32nd anniversary of Eritrea's Independence Day is being celebrated at a time of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the State of Eritrea, said that over three decades the bilateral relations between the two countries have withstood the changing international landscape and always been defined by sincerity, friendship, a pursuit of common progress, and firm mutual support on issues concerning the respective core interests and major concerns.

President Xi went on to say that during the recent successful visit of President Isaias Afwerki to China they had an in-depth exchange of views and reached many important common understandings on the deepening of bilateral ties and on international and regional issues of mutual interest.