South Africa: SA, U.S. Relations Remain Cordial and Strong, Says Cabinet

Cabinet has, at its meeting this week, affirmed that relations between South Africa and the US remain cordial, strong and mutually beneficial.

This follows a meeting between the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, and US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E Brigety, over his remarks alleging that South Africa supplied weapons to Russia.

"Cabinet reiterated that established diplomatic channels are available to all nations, including the US, to raise issues as they arise in the management of the bilateral relations," said Cabinet in a statement on Thursday.

It further welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the establishment of an independent inquiry to probe the allegations of the supply of weapons from South Africa to Russia.

Details of the inquiry will be announced in due course. - SAnew.gov.za