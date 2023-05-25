Rwandan Youngster Aaron Murenzi Joins Genk

Belgian side Racing Genk have confirmed the signing of Rwandan wonder kid Aaron Murenzi from rivals Anderlecht.

Murenzi, 15, plays as a winger and he has been touted among Belgium's array of stars for the next generation.

He will feature for the Genk U16 youth team before graduating to the senior side in the next couple of years.

"Murenzi excels mainly because of his speed and exceptional technical skills," a statement from Genk indicated after signing the youngster on Wednesday.

The budding talent who was born in Belgium is the nephew of Genk star Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye. He is eligible to play for Rwanda, Burundi or Belgium.