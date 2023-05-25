Kenya: Police Lob Teargas to Disperse Maina Njenga's Supporters at the DCI HQs

Nairobi — Police on Thursday lobbed teargas to disperse former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga’s supporters who had gathered at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters where he is being questioned.

Traffic along the road was brought to a standstill as the supporter broke in songs.

Njenga arrived at the DCI headquarters where detectives are expected to interrogate him over the alleged recovery of two firearms and rolls of bhang said to have been seized at his home in Nakuru County.

Njenga was accompanied by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition leaders Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, lawyer Wajackoya, and other leaders.

On Tuesday the DCI announced that it had deployed a special team of detectives to find the ex-sect leader whom they say has gone into hiding following the incident.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin said three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition were also found hidden in one of the rooms in the house.

“Detectives based in Nakuru County are looking for ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, in relation to the recovery of two firearms and over 90 rolls of bhang, found at a home linked to him,” a statement from the DCI indicated.

“In the raid conducted at Ngomongo village in Dundori ward, the officers who arrested 8 suspects aged between 37 and 54 also found three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition hidden in one of the rooms. One of the firearms recovered was a home made pistol capable of firing while the other one was a Tokarev whose serial number had been defaced.”

On May 12, Njenga alleged that three of his homes in Nairobi, Nakuru and Laikipia were raided by the police.