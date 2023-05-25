Kenya: 'I Am Still a Student of the Game,' Marathon Goat Kipchoge Says As He Vows Strong Comeback After Boston Loss

Nairobi — World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge says last month's poor showing at the Boston Marathon jolted him into the reality that he needs to work harder if he is to attain the goals he has set for himself.

The two-time Olympics marathon clocked 2:09:23 in a disappointing sixth at the World Marathon Majors race, his first loss since he finished eighth at the London Marathon in 2020.

Kipchoge said the loss was a learning experience for him.

"I have learned a lot of lessons (from the Boston Marathon) and one of the most important is the need to work harder. I have learnt on the need for consistency and to keep pushing. It (the loss) shows that life is not a smooth ride or a comfort zone. There are always bumps along the way and when you hit one, you have to get up and keep going," the four-time Berlin Marathon champion said.

Kipchoge further exuded confidence that he will be back to winning ways, pointing to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics where he bounced back from his loss in London to claim a second consecutive title in Sapporo.

"I have experienced a lot of setbacks in my career but I have learned to adopt a positive attitude so that these setbacks do not interfere with my momentum. A good example is the London Marathon in 2020 where I finished eighth. Although it was very disappointing, it encouraged me to work even harder at the Tokyo Olympics where I won my second Olympics gold and last year's Berlin Marathon where I set a new record in the men's marathon," Kipchoge said.

He added: "Last month, I experienced another setback in Boston where I finished sixth. I am even more motivated and working hard towards my next marathon."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The GOAT was speaking on Thursday at Isuzu East Africa headquarters during the unveiling of the new Isuzu D-Max Kipchoge Limited Edition, which has been manufactured in honour of him.

Kipchoge expressed his gratitude to the automobile manufacturer, for whom he has been a brand ambassador for the past six years, pointing out the similarities between his values and that of the Japanese car manufacturer.

"I am humbled by this gesture and I thank every one who has worked really hard to turn this vision into reality. This vehicle does not only represent my personal values but also the strength and resilience that characterise us. I am honoured to be associated with the Isuzu brand, which enjoys a good reputation with their customers for strong and reliable products," he said.

Speaking at the same function, Isuzu East Africa managing director Rita Kavashe said the symbiotic relationship between the firm and the world marathon record holder shows the power of sports in creating social cohesion.

"That is what Eliud is all about...that no human is limited. That is what is embedded in our brand. Investment in sports yields a sense of social cohesion...sports fulfills a unique role of unifying us," Kavase said.

The new vehicle boasts of cutting edge technology to enhance driving experience, including Intelligent Driver Assist System (IDAS), autonomous emergency braking (AEB), forward collision alert, adaptive auto cruise control and mis-acceleration mitigation.

There will be only 159 units of the vehicle, painted a unique desert orange colour, in the market.