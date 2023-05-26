Zimbabwe: Winky D Is a Superstar! Treating Him Like an Outcast Is Madness - Says Mliswa As G.O.A.T Debate Rages On

Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has red-flagged the selective treatment of artists based on society's warped interpretations of their musical productions.

The independent legislator drew comparison between Winky D's latest album Eureka Eureka, which elicited criticism from Zanu PF aligned activists calling for its ban and Jah Prayzah's new album Chiremerera.

Both albums carry songs laced with heavy political undertones, although Jah Prayzah has been spared attacks for his equally controversial art.

Commenting on Twitter, Mliswa appreciated both artists for their distinctly unique musical talent.

"After the furore over Winky D's Eureka album & specifically the powerful Ibotso there is nothing more ironic & revealing than Jah Prayzah coming in with Chiremerera & no one raises any issues. The political undertones in there are naked like nothing on Ibotso!

"I give it to JP that he mentions no names & anyone can use the song but that's the whole point of arts," said Mliswa.

"You don't have to spell it out! I can use the song just as ED or Chamisa or even anyone else. However in our context, moreso after Ibotso, it's clear the field ain't even!

"The wide application for Chiremerera shows how artists should be left to do their thing without being victimised by limited interpretations as has been happening with Winky D.

"You can't pocket an artist and reduce them to a limited field of meaning for their work! Winky D should be celebrated as he has shown skill in transitioning into positive and meaningful discourses since the days of Igofigo.

"Today he is a socially relevant artist resonating with society and not merely churning rhyming bars with no substance or intellectual spine."

Mliswa advised government to enlist the 'Gaffa', to fight widespread drug and substance abuse among youths.

"In an age of drug abuse he is the essential and ultimate artist Govt should harness to drive the messaging as he is followed by more young people.

"Him winning international awards while back here we treat him as an outcast is sheer madness and incompetence.

"Personally I don't know Winky D & have never met him but one can recognise his greatness. The guy has been in the field nearly 20 years!

"I will definitely bring him to Norton where people are more independent minded. They will enjoy and appreciate his greatness more! #Ibotso"

Commenting on Mliswa's thread, one netizen Macmillan wrote, "Ibotso is the real State of The Nation for 2023. The President should just bring Winky D to sing it in Parliament and bop along. Finish en klaar!"