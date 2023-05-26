Tanzania: How PEPFAR Brings New Dawn in Fight Against HIV

Mbarali — AS the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) marks its 20 years of commitment in fighting HIV/AIDS in Tanzania, beneficiaries recount positive impacts as they live happy lives.

Great strides are evident on the way people behave, making sure they follow directives by medical practitioners in order to either reduce HIV transmission or avoid contracting the virus.

Speaking recently at Rujewa area, Mbarali District, Mbeya Region, Dr Alick Kayange - Senior Prevention Advisor - US Embassy - Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, Department of Defence said that the US Government through PEPFAR makes sure Tanzania has all devices in hospitals and health centres for medical treatment.

Dr Kayange noted that under the programme, another aspect is to ensure availability of drugs needed for clients and babies born free of HIV, being among the success stories in Mbarali and the country as a whole.

Medical practitioners are being trained so as to offer quality services, while state-of-the-art laboratories have been brought in the country for quality to measure viral loads, the biggest of the abs being in Mbeya region.

"This is a success story; PEPFAR makes sure that we have all devices needed at hospital, health service givers are also trained for quality services. The laboratories have very high capacity and issue accurate results regarding HIV. Tanzania and the US governments work closely to ensure on daily basis there is no breakdown in service delivery," said Dr Kayanga.

One of the beneficiaries of the intervention being implemented by the Henry Jackson Foundation Military Research International (HJFMRI) under PEPFAR is Mr Anthony Kyando (68), a Rujewa town resident who was found to be HIV+ in 1996 and in a short time lost hope of life.

Mr Kyando who moved to Rujewa from Makete in 1968 as a fisherman and trader and developed big business coming with good fortunes with several wives who have passed away, now has another one who has not contracted HIV and they have two children who also are HIV free.

From a state of losing hope, Mr Kyando changed after getting to know that there is still hope even when one has HIV, hence he started sensitising people on testing to establish their statuses and to start medication if found to be positive.

It was Mr Kyando and another volunteer who initiated SHDEPHA in the district that has since been receiving funds from PEPFAR to serve clients.

His efforts to sensitise people bore fruits as the patients faced challenges financially to travel to Mbeya Town to seek treatment. As per directives, he mobilized more than 50 people in Rujewa township and a centre was built to offer them services.