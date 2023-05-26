South Africa: Government Continues to Test All Possible Sources of Contamination After Cholera Outbreak

25 May 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet says extensive work is underway to test all possible sources of contamination after the cholera outbreak that claimed 17 residents from Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

According to Cabinet, authorities are testing all water sources, including the tankers delivering water, taps and the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works (WWTW).

"To date, no evidence of cholera bacteria has been found in these sources, giving confidence to the likelihood that the cholera outbreak could be from a once-off contamination event, with the current cases being a result of secondary and tertiary contamination."

Cabinet announced on Thursday following a meeting the previous day.

In the meantime, government established a technical working committee led by the National Department of Health.

According to the Cabinet statement, Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, will meet with the City of Tshwane Mayor, Cilliers Brink, on Friday, 26 May 2023, to develop a joint plan for the long overdue refurbishment of the Rooiwal WWTW.

For more information, people are advised to call the 24-hour hotline of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on 082 883 9920.

