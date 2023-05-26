Kenya: Isuzu Officially Unveils D-Max After Marathoner Eliud Kipchoge

Nairobi — Local vehicle assembler Isuzu East Africa has officially launched the limited edition Dmax that is named after marathoner Eliud Kipchoge.

The launch of the Kipchoge 159 comes barely months after the car dealer introduced the concept.

A total of 159 units will be available for purchase in a single desert orange color.

"The new Kipchoge 159 limited edition embodies three concepts that predominantly resonate with the person it is named after, Eliud Kipchoge," said Kevin Ochieng, Isuzu East Africa chief marketing officer.

Every unit of the Kipchoge 159 will have customized Eliud Kipchoge signatures engraved on it.

Speaking during the launch of the vehicle, the firm's managing director, Rita Kavashe, lauded Kipchoge for his stellar performances and for putting Kenya on the world map, a move she says has enabled investors to troop into the country.

"In view of this remarkable achievement, the only way to honor Eliud is to come up with this top-of-the-line product," said Kavashe.

"This is indeed a great milestone on my career journey. I am deeply humbled by this gesture," said Kipchoge.