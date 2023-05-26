South Africa: Cholera Toll Rises Amid Calls for Swift Action and Less Finger-Pointing

Daniel Dickinson / UN News
Washing hands helps to prevent the spread of cholera (file photo).
25 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

The death toll from an outbreak of cholera in Gauteng has risen to 21, with another death being recorded in the Free State. The question now being asked is how does the government plan to contain the Hammanskraal outbreak if the source is unknown?

Government officials on Thursday visited Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal to monitor the effectiveness of current interventions to curb the spread of cholera and save lives.

The visit came after more deaths were recorded in Hammanskraal. There are now more than 170 people at the hospital with symptoms of the disease.

The government has established a command centre to combat the outbreak in collaboration with the City of Tshwane and the departments of health, water and sanitation, social development and others.

The source of the outbreak remains unknown. Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink recently blamed it on what he described as a "network of corruption".

Daily Maverick spoke to representatives from the Hammanskraal Residents Forum and the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC):

"As the Hammanskraal Residents Forum, we are saddened by the cholera outbreak because lives have been lost and scores of people are receiving medical attention as a result," said Tumelo Koitheng.

"In 2015 we warned the City of Tshwane and the Gauteng department of water and sanitation, as well as the parliamentary portfolio committee on human settlements, water and sanitation, that a disaster is waiting to happen. Now that it has happened, we are not being engaged.

"We wish...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.