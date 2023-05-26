South Africa: Orlando Pirates Have One Last Underdog to Vanquish in Their Pursuit of Glory - Dogged Sekhukhune

analysis

Orlando Pirates will take on Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday. The former are an overwhelming favourite, while the latter will be out to derail the Soweto side's victory parade.

Annually, the Nedbank Cup ignites the dreams of the many dogged South African sides. The Boerboels, the pit bulls, the German Shepherds and the Jack Russells. Everyone has a fair bite at South Africa's primary soccer knockout contest.

Heading into the 2023 final, which is set for kick-off at 6pm at Tshwane's Loftus Versfeld, Orlando Pirates will be the big dogs and Sekhukhune United the underdogs. However, the clash is likely to be tightly contested, despite the gulf in class.

There is no room for complacency in this competition, especially at this stage. Just ask Kaizer Chiefs, who were left nursing wounds after being bitten by TS Galaxy in the 2019 decider of the national slugfest -- losing 1-0.

At that time, the Rockets were campaigning in the second tier of South African soccer. As for Chiefs ... they were and still are one of the big dogs in SA's soccer scene, though they have shown more bark than bite in recent years.

We are underdogs

Sekhukhune, in just their second season of top-flight soccer, will be more of a threat to Pirates than Galaxy were to Chiefs four years ago.

But Babina Noko coach Brandon Truter was realistic about...