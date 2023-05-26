Kenya: Appellate Court Dismisses Govt Suit Seeking to Allow Importation of GMO Foods

25 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A three judge bench has dismissed an application by government seeking to allow Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) foods into the country.

Justice Mohammed Warsame, Ali Aroni and John Mativo indicated that the application lacked merit and that the public interest test had not been met.

"We see nothing for the court to preserve and it cannot be said that the substratum of the appeal will be eroded," the court noted.

The ruling not means that the order barring the government from importing or distributing GMO crops and food stands until a case filed at the high court by the Kenyan Peasants League, a social movement, is heard and decided.

The state before the court of appeal had argued that the adoption of biotechnology

involving the use of GMOs will significantly contribute to addressing the challenges facing the country in terms of food security as it will lower the cost of raw material for animal feed industry.

An argument that was objected on grounds that there was no public participation.

The state argued that unless the orders are granted the appeal will be rendered nugatory as the people of Kenya who are faced with hunger and starvation will be greatly prejudiced.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.