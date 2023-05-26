Kenya: We Will Enhance Training on Emerging Threats, President Ruto Says

Nairobi — The National Defence College (NDC) will be equipped to train more decision-makers in the country.

The move will ensure the development of more capacity to address contemporary challenges facing the world.

President William Ruto said the training will also help in countering the evolving and mutating threats that run through today's globalised world systems.

He spoke on Thursday in Karen, Nairobi County, during the College's graduation.

The President noted that the country must be vigilant and analytical in detecting threats.

"We must develop abilities to work together in a mutually supportive fashion to contribute to collective national security," he said.

He urged ministries, departments and agencies to take up the opportunity at NDC "as it is critical in the building of likeminded officials that will impact our country on policy".

"This is necessary to eliminate the silo-mentality in management of public affairs."

He added that the training will further enhance the government's efforts to implement a Whole-of-Government and Multi-Agency approach.

He asked the Ministry of Defence to prioritise expanding the facilities of the College and other training institutions to meet the growing demand.

Present were Cabinet Secretary Defence Aden Duale, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Ogolla, the National Security Adviser Amb. Dr. Monica Juma, Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru, the Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi, Service Commanders, General Officers (both serving and retired) and other high-ranking government and military officials. - Presidential Communication Service