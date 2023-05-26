Kenya: We Must Make the Learning Environment Conducive for Better Results - President Ruto

25 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Presidential Communication Service

Nairobi — The Government will intensify funding in schools to upgrade their infrastructure and human resource.

President William Ruto said this will enhance learning experience and improve student living.

"Better learning facilities will also help deliver a more holistic education," he noted, adding that the learning environment matters.

He said the Government is committed to building a modern, dynamic and inclusive education ecosystem that is student-centred.

Such a system, he added, moulds minds, shapes character and transforms young people into agents of progress.

The President stressed that Kenya's education system must equip "our children" with the skills and values they need to thrive.

"Our goal is to create an education system that matches requirements of the market and prepares them for the threats and opportunities of the future."

He spoke on Thursday during the commissioning of a new dormitory and the laying of the foundation stone for a new Science Laboratory in Nairobi School, Nairobi County.

President Ruto said the Government will do what it takes to achieve modern-day education.

"We are investing in new technologies, developing new curricula and improving teacher training to ensure that our children receive world-class education," he observed.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.