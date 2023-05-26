Kenya: Jemutai 'Flirts' With Steeplechase After Blissful First Date at KDF Championships

Nairobi — The 2021 World Under 20 1500m bronze medalist Winny Jemutai admits she is tempted to transition to the 3000m steeplechase after competing in the water-and-barrier race for the first time on Thursday.

Jemutai is optimistic she can win many more medals for Kenya by switching to the race, away from her traditional 1500m.

"Before I ran here today, I had been training to run in the 3000m steeplechase for like a year now. Going by today's experience, I might just switch to it because I believe I can medal in it as well," the 19-year-old said.

Jemutai was on-song on Thursday, timing 9:45.11 to win the women's 3000m steeplechase at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Athletics Championships at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

In second place was Kahawa's Marion Kibor who clocked 9:55.41 as Moi Air Base's Leah Jeruto finished third in 9:56.99.

Jemutai admitted the triumph was a shock to her.

"I had never expected to win today's race...it is a total surprise for me considering this is my first time competing in this distance. What it goes to show is that everything is possible if you put effort into it," she said.

In other results of the day, it was business as usual for Commonwealth Games 4x400m relay bronze medalist, Wiseman Were, who timed 51.61 seconds to win the second semi-final of the men's 400m hurdles.

Kahawa's John Gikonyo (53.66) and Nanyuki's Peter Andai (54.11) came second and third respectively.

In the first semi-final of the same race, William Mbevi clocked 50.60 seconds to win and qualify for Friday's finals as Kiplimo Kessio (51.46) and Edward Ngonjiri (51.62) came second and third respectively.

In the men's 800m semi-final, the 2019 Military World Games silver medalist Cornelius Tuwei timed 1:47.32 to emerge victorious ahead of Nicholas Kebenei (1:47.55) and Nicholas Kiplagat (1:47.75) in second and third.

Lanet's Patrick Rotich was the victor in the other semi-final, clocking 1:49.41 ahead second and third-placed, Robert Korir (1:49.50) and Peter Njunge (1:50.09).

The championships continue on Friday with a number of finals on the menu.